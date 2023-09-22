Are you struggling to keep track of the ever changing landscape of EU Sustainable Finance? As shown by a number of our previous posts, there is a lot on the European Union's sustainability finance agenda which financial industry participants need to keep in mind, including:
- Potential amendments to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) consulted by the European Commission
- Enlarging the EU Taxonomy Framework and Taxonomy Delegated Acts
- The long-awaited rules on reporting standards (ESRS) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)
- A final agreement on the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) which is still under negotiation
- The new rules on sustainability risk management under the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) and Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFMD) Directives
- Categorizing of products and customers under the new rules on sustainability preferences and product governance in the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD)
In our timeline below, we pull all of these developments together and lay out scheduled or anticipated implementation dates:
