Since 2008, financial instruments starting with a "C" and ending with an "O" have been treated with suspicion. But should the same apply to CFOs? The main purpose of a CFO is to generate liquidity, and it's been suggested that it can obfuscate the risk of underlying assets. But, with this vehicle only really starting to proliferate in the last 1-3 years, it has not endured the test of time, or more importantly, the stress of today's market. Read more here to understand how CFOs have gained greater traction with the growth of the private equity secondaries market within a global economy that is seemingly more fragile than it has looked in a very long time.

