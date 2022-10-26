UK:
BVCA Summit 2022: Transforming The Future
26 October 2022
Proskauer Rose LLP
Nigel van Zyl moderated one of the headline panels at this
year's BVCA Summit. He was joined by Laura Coquis, Global Head
of Institutional Capital Raisin at InvestCorp, Ross Goodwin,
Partner - Venture Debt at Hambro Perks, Stephen Quinn, Co-Head of
Credit at 17Capital and Martina Snow, Partner and Head of Hg Wealth
at Hg.
Topic: Flows of capital - What is changing, and
what does the future hold?
