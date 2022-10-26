Nigel van Zyl moderated one of the headline panels at this year's BVCA Summit. He was joined by Laura Coquis, Global Head of Institutional Capital Raisin at InvestCorp, Ross Goodwin, Partner - Venture Debt at Hambro Perks, Stephen Quinn, Co-Head of Credit at 17Capital and Martina Snow, Partner and Head of Hg Wealth at Hg.

Topic: Flows of capital - What is changing, and what does the future hold?

BVCA Summit 2022: Transforming The Future

