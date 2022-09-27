MONDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 2022

Group Partner and head of our Jersey-based Funds team Sam Sturrock comments on the appeal of private investment funds in the Channel Islands in the latest edition of BL Global's Business Life magazine.



According to the publication, 'demand for private investment funds is expected to double over the next two years as more investors are attracted to their flexibility, cost-effectiveness and the chance to chase greater returns in volatile times.'

'We [Jersey and Guernsey] are well placed to be a bridge between the UK and the key European financial hubs post-Brexit for alternative investment funds – particularly given the ongoing uncertainty in relation to financial services between the UK and the EU.

'We can also expect to see more interest in the stability of Jersey and Guernsey compared with other jurisdictions impacted by the geopolitics or dramatic regulatory change. That may mean more non-EU-facing private funds being established here with a nexus to US and developing markets.'

Click here to read the full article (pages 30-31)

