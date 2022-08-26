ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fund managers don't always get it right. In this series, MJ Hudson's Investor Relations team reveal the 26 tell-tale signs of terrible fund marketing. Follow us through the alphabet, and ensure you don't fall foul of these common pitfalls...

To view the A-Z of Terrible Fund Marketing click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.