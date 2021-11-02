The FFA's Diversity in Fund Finance group published a new Diversity Spotlight newsletter edition this past week. Some notable highlights include a look at the UK Financial Sector's endeavors to expand diversity by taking a regulatory approach, a thought-provoking reflection on the impacts intersectionality has on individual professional experiences, and a conversation encouraging the Fund Finance profession to consider an Antiracism framework to build a more inclusive community. For more on these articles, member spotlights, and information on upcoming events, please click here.

