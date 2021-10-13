ARTICLE

UK: Looking Into H2 And Beyond

In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Cadwalader's Samantha Hutchinson hosts Marlborough Partners' Kieran Welsh to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fund finance products, appetite for asset-backed facilities and the market outlook for H2.

