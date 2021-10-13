UK:
Looking Into H2 And Beyond
13 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Looking into H2 and Beyond
In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations,
Cadwalader's Samantha Hutchinson hosts Marlborough
Partners' Kieran Welsh to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on
fund finance products, appetite for asset-backed facilities and the
market outlook for H2.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
FS Podcast 2: Financial Services & Competition Law
Bird & Bird
Our host Simi Khagram is joined by Dr Saskia King to discuss how collaboration in Financial Services may fall foul of anti-competitive legislation, the asymmetric impact of PSD2, and the hot topic that is Open Banking.