The deadline is fast approaching to apply for the next stage of the Community Housing Fund.

Last month the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) officially announced Community Housing Fund Revenue Programme 2021-22. This next stage of the fund will provide an additional £4 million of revenue funding for community-led housing groups.

This will provide revenue grants to cover the costs of project-specific pre-development activities. You can read more about who the Fund is aimed at and the eligibility in the Community-Led Homes Prospectus.

Groups are required to complete the online eligibility checker before they can complete the online application form, and the deadline to complete this check is 20th September.

There is also a webinar for applicants where you will have the opportunity to ask any questions about applying for the Community Housing Fund on 16th September at 10.30am. Groups can sign up here.

We encourage all CLH groups to apply as soon as possible as the grant must be spent by March 2022.

Even if your group is newly formed or is in the early stages of a project, we encourage you to make the application to show the MHCLG that there is real demand for funding and a pipeline of projects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.