ARTICLE
3 July 2024

GPs Up Fund-Level Borrowing To Optimise Management And Performance

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore
Managers are seeking increased flexibility in fund-level borrowing, fund life, and investment period extensions, while investors focus on leverage concerns, reports Proskauer. European and North American funds show significant increases in borrowing limits.
UK Finance and Banking
Photo of Ryan M. Carpenter
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Managers are increasingly seeking more flexibility on fund-level borrowing, fund life and investment period extensions, according to findings from law firm Proskauer.

Investors continue to have a significant focus on fund leverage and some are less comfortable with extensive borrowing, the firm detailed in separate Fundraising Terms and Trends in European and North America Buyout Funds reports.

"As in recent years, there is a strong trend towards higher fund-level borrowing limits at all fund sizes," according to Proskauer's findings. The majority (71 percent) of European funds' borrowing limits are in the 20-30 percent range, while 63 percent of the funds in the sample have limits of 30 percent or greater. This represents a significant increase from 49 percent in the previous year's report.

Meanwhile, Proskauer's inaugural report for North America found that 47 percent of funds surveyed have borrowing limits of 30-50 percent.

GPs Up Fund-Level Borrowing To Optimise Management And Performance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ryan M. Carpenter
Ryan M. Carpenter
Person photo placeholder
Christopher Elson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More