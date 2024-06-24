On 23 April 2024, the FCA published two documents related to the FCA's upcoming sustainability regime.

The first of these is Consultation Paper, CP24/8: Extending the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime to Portfolio Management.

The second of these is the Finalised Guidance FG24/3 on the Anti-Greenwashing Rule.

We explore both of these publications below.

Extending SDR to Portfolio Management

SDR refers to the FCA's flagship regime on sustainability following similar initiatives in other jurisdictions. It covers sustainability disclosure requirements, investment labelling and anti-greenwashing. As reported in our Q4, 2023 newsletter, in November 2023, the FCA finalised rules relating to so-called 'fiduciaries' such as fund managers, life insurers and pension providers. The various requirements for such firms take effect between 31 May 2024 and 2 December 2026.

The regime that has been finalised applies to fund managers which includes UK alternative investment fund managers (" AIFMs") managing a UK AIF and a UK undertaking for collective investments in transferable securities ("UCITS") management company that manages a UK UCITS. Consultation Paper CP24/8 sets out the FCA's proposal for extending the regime to cover other types of buy-side activity apart from acting as a fund manager.

A summary of the FCA's proposals is as follows.

Scope – type of firms

The FCA proposes extending SDR to firms carrying out portfolio management services. This includes firms with the regulatory permission, 'Managing investments', which therefore covers the discretionary management of segregated accounts. It also includes investment advisory activity, in relation to private equity or other private market activities, on a recurring or ongoing basis.

Scope – location of activity

The SDR extension would apply to firms that are FCA authorised and where the portfolio management activity takes place in the UK. This means portfolio management activity conducted at a non-UK branch would be out of scope.

Scope – clients

The SDR extension would apply where the firm's client is UK-based. However, it would not apply where the portfolio management activity is with respect to a fund i.e., where the client is either the fund itself or is a fund manager. This would mean, for example, that SDR would not apply to a firm that has been delegated portfolio management by an AIFM or a UCITS management company.

Requirements – retail v non-retail

Recognising that SDR is slanted towards consumer protection, the SDR extension would apply differently to retail versus non-retail clients.