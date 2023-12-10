ARTICLE

Key points It has been a long time coming, but on 28 November 2023 the FCA finally published its policy statement setting out its rules for the new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime, including a set of consumer-friendly investment labels.





The scope of the rules is narrower than those consulted on – most of the requirements will only apply to UK collective asset management firms (UCITS managers and AIFMs) that manage UK-domiciled funds.





In practice, this means that the new regime – certainly its flagship labelling provisions – is likely to be of limited relevance to asset managers which raise non-UK funds, including alternatives managers which are pursuing a retailisation strategy and managers of internationally based UCITS.





One rule does apply to all FCA-authorised firms: the "anti-greenwashing rule", which will apply from 31 May 2024.





There will also be new requirements for distributors of retail products, including those distributing (non-UK) recognised schemes e.g. EEA UCITS.





Portfolio management and non-UK funds are out of scope for now – but future consultations are expected soon, and these well could be important. Overview Introduction SDR is widely seen as the UK's answer to the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which is currently under review by the European Commission (in fact, we understand that the Commission has an eye on SDR as part of that review). While narrower in scope than SFDR in some respects, it goes further in others insofar as it provides for a set of formal product labels and imposes minimum standards for labelled­ products and non-labelled products that have ESG-related terms in their names (although some will already be familiar with the FCA's 'Guiding Principles' for authorised ESG and sustainable investment funds, which sets out expectations in terms of design, delivery and disclosure in relation to such funds). The regime is broken down into a series of modules (set out below), some of which interact. The implementation of these will be phased. Many of the requirements build on the existing TCFD-aligned disclosure requirements under the ESG sourcebook. The summary sections below are designed to assist firms in conducting an initial scoping exercise in order to determine which aspects of the incoming regime will apply to them and then, in respect of those aspects which will, or may, apply what their potential impact is likely to be. If you would like further information or assistance in understanding the proposals, please speak to your usual Travers Smith contact or any of the individuals at the end of this briefing. The relevant rules have now been made and are available on the FCA's online Handbook. Overview: Scope and requirements

What's out-of-scope (for now)?

Product-level disclosures

Entity-level disclosures – 'sustainability entity report'

Next steps 1. Overview: Scope and requirements

Anti-greenwashing rule

A blanket rule applicable to all FCA-authorised firms, but arguably the rule itself is just making explicit what was already implicit in existing "fair, clear and not misleading" rules. It is to be supported by guidance (currently in draft) which is retail-focused.

What? A rule that prevents greenwashing on the basis of 'E' or 'S' characteristics. Who? All FCA-authorised firms. Products: All products and services. Investor type: Retail and professional. From: From 31 May 2024. Requirements: Any reference to 'E' or 'S' characteristics when communicating with investors (or approving financial promotions) must be: consistent with the characteristics of that product or service; and

clear, fair and not misleading. The FCA is consulting on guidance to clarify its expectations on this rule (GC23/3) - the deadline for responses is 26 January 2024.

Naming and marketing rules

Retail-specific rules picking up a theme already seen in the EU – ensuring that sustainability terms in product names and marketing documents are backed by some substance and are not mere greenwashing.

What? A rule that regulates ESG-related terms being used in fund names and financial promotions. Who? UK AIFMs and UK UCITS managers. Products: UK AIFs and UK UCITS. Investor type: Retail. (A couple of the rules as drafted might be taken to suggest that they could extend to funds with non-retail investors, though this would be contrary to the FCA's stated policy intention.) From: 2 December 2024 Requirements: Use of "sustainable", "impact" or related terms in fund names banned unless using relevant label.

Use of other ESG related terms in fund names only permitted where the name accurately reflects the product's sustainability characteristics – a high bar – the accompanying guidance suggests at least 70% of the fund's assets should have the sustainability characteristics implied by the name.

Use of an ESG term in a fund's name or in a financial promotion triggers product level disclosure, subject to minor exceptions e.g. for purely factual non-promotional statements.

There are specific rules for feeder funds.

Voluntary labels

A flagship product labelling regime. Here, the UK is going further than the EU has gone to date. But, importantly, whilst labels can be used by non-retail funds, they can only be used by UK managers of UK funds – not, for example, by managers of non-UK funds marketing in the UK. The FCA reiterated in its recent consultation on implementing the Overseas Funds Regime that it is working with HM Treasury to understand the options for extending the SDR to overseas recognised schemes. The criteria for using the labels are detailed and are set out in the Appendix.

What? Sustainability labels that are available to products that invest assets in accordance with a sustainability objective. Who? Available to UK AIFMs and UK UCITS managers. Products: UK AIFs and UK UCITS. Investor type: Not restricted to retail investors. From: Available from 31 July 2024. Requirements: Four product labels, which are voluntary and non-hierarchical but mutually exclusive: 'Sustainability Focus' 'Sustainability Improvers' 'Sustainability Impact' 'Sustainability Mixed Goals' (added in response to consultation feedback for multi-asset/strategy funds).

To qualify for a label, a fund must meet general qualifying criteria (which apply to all labels) and specific qualifying criteria - see Appendix.

The bar is high. Each product must have a sustainability objective (i.e. improve or pursue a positive 'E' or 'S' outcome) and at least 70% of its assets must align with that objective. In the FCA's words, "investment strategies such as exclusion or negative screens, ESG integration or basic ESG tilts alone would not be enough to qualify for a label".

Product-level disclosures

Requirements on UK managers of – retail or professional – UK labelled funds, or UK retail funds which are unlabelled but use ESG terms in their naming or marketing documents, to expand TCFD product-level reports (which only concern climate-related financial risks) to disclose information on the sustainability characteristics of the product.

What? Pre-contractual and ongoing performance disclosures Who? UK AIFMs and UK UCITS managers. Products: UK AIFs and UK UCITS that are: (a) labelled products, or (b) non-labelled products with ESG terms in name or marketing. Investor type: Retail and professional. From: From 31 July 2024 for labelled products.

From 2 December 2024 for non-labelled products with ESG terms used in naming or marketing. Requirements: Managers are required to prepare: 'Consumer facing disclosures'. for retail investors.

'Pre-contractual sustainability disclosures.' which should be included in the prospectus (where one is produced, e.g. authorised funds), FUND 3.2 information document (e.g. unauthorised AIFs) or 'Part A of a public product-level sustainability report' (a public report containing equivalent pre-contractual information for products which do not have a prospectus or a FUND 3.2 information document (e.g. small authorised UK AIFM).

'Part B of a public product-level sustainability report' a public report covering a 12-month period on the sustainability performance of a UK authorised fund or unauthorised but listed AIF, i.e. investment trust) or 'on-demand' sustainability information' (for unauthorised unlisted AIFs).

There are specific rules for feeder funds.

For further detail, see section 3 below.

Entity-level disclosures

Requirements on UK managers of – retail or professional – UK funds to expand TCFD entity-level reports (which only concern climate-related financial risks) to cover sustainability risks and opportunities more broadly.

What? A public report on approach to sustainability related risks and opportunities. Who? UK AIFMs and UK UCITS managers with UK funds under management of £5bn or more (3 year rolling average, calculated annually) Products: UK AIFs and UK UCITS. Investor type: Retail and professional. From: For managers will AUM of greater than £50bn, first reports due 2 December 2025.

For other in-scope managers, first reports due 2 December 2026 (Although in practice, managers will likely wish to align their reporting period and deadline with their TCFD reporting.) Requirements: TCFD-style disclosures in respect of the manager's approach to sustainability related risks and opportunities for in-scope products.

Additional content requirements where a manager has funds that are also subject to product-level disclosures.

For further detail, see section 4 below.

Distributor rules

Requirements on FCA-authorised firms to make limited disclosures when distributing UK labelled funds, or UK (and limited overseas) funds which are unlabelled but use ESG terms in marketing documents, to retail investors.

What? Additional rules that apply to distributors Who? All FCA firms that "distribute" products in the UK to retail investors. This term is defined very broadly, covering not just offering and selling products but also, for example, advising on products or making arrangements for their marketing Products: UK AIFs, UK UCITS, and recognised schemes (e.g. EU UCITS that were registered under the Brexit temporary marketing permission regime). Investor type: Retail From: For labelled products and non-labelled products that use ESG terms in naming and marketing, from 31 July 2024.

For recognised schemes that use ESG terms in naming or marketing, from 2 December 2024. Requirements: Make available any consumer facing disclosures (inc. labels) to retail investors.

When distributing recognised schemes that use ESG terms in naming or marketing, include a warning that the product is not subject to SDR.

2. What's out-of-scope (for now)?

Portfolio management

In a change from the consultation, provisions in respect of portfolio management have not been included in the final rules. The FCA will be consulting on extending the regime to portfolio management in "early 2024". Whether "portfolio management" for these purposes will, as per the original SDR consultation, have the same extended meaning as under the TCFD-aligned rules in the ESG sourcebook (which captures PE-style advisory activities, for example) will be key for many firms. Although we will need to wait to see the details of the consultation, it appears that the FCA will be focusing on services undertaken for UK retail clients, including managed portfolios and discretionary wealth management services.

Overseas funds

The FCA says that it is working with HM Treasury in exploring ways to extend the regime to overseas recognised schemes. This could include those marketing under the forthcoming Overseas Funds Regime (OFR) - i.e. non-UK funds registered in the UK for marketing to retail investors. The FCA has reiterated this intent in its recent OFR consultation (CP23/26). It therefore remains to be seen how broad an extension to overseas funds might be – for example, whether overseas funds registering for marketing in the UK could ever be allowed to use the labels and, if so, under what conditions.

Pensions and insurance-based products

The FCA has said it will continue to work on proposals for other investment products, including pensions and insurance-based products, with the Department for Work and Pensions and The Pensions Regulator, but these are not expected imminently.

3. Product-level disclosures

The final rules reflect the proposals that the FCA had consulted on, with a tiered approach to product-level disclosures: (a) Consumer-facing disclosures (b) Pre-contractual sustainability disclosures (c) Ongoing public product-level sustainability disclosures (d) 'On-demand' product-level sustainability information. A. Consumer-facing disclosures The aim of these disclosures is to provide key, standardised sustainability information for consumers to make investment decisions. They should be contained in a standalone document no longer than 2 pages. The FCA has deliberately not produced a template but continues to encourage the industry to produce one. Firms should consider how their consumer-facing (and other) disclosures are compliant with the Consumer Duty, particularly the consumer understanding outcome. This is likely to require firms to test, monitor and, if necessary, adapt their consumer facing disclosures. B. Pre-contractual sustainability disclosures These disclosures aim to provide more detailed sustainability information than that contained in the consumer-facing disclosures. These are intended for retail investors who want more information, or (if relevant) for institutional investors. The disclosures should be made in either the prospectus (to the extent one is produced), information document produced pursuant to FUND 3.2 (e.g. AIFs managed by a full-scope AIFM) or "Part A" of a public product-level sustainability report (e.g. small authorised UK AIFM). C. Ongoing public product-level sustainability disclosures UK managed authorised or listed funds making sustainability-related pre-contractual disclosures must prepare, on an annual basis, "Part B" of a public product-level sustainability report. The report is intended to provide details of the sustainability performance of the product. D. 'On-demand' product-level sustainability information The rules recognise that in some instances public product level reporting would not be appropriate and that instead eligible investors (those who need information to satisfy their own sustainability-related disclosure obligations) should be able to request equivalent information "on-demand". That said, guidance encourages managers to consider providing the requisite information to a person that requests it even if they are not technically eligible. The obligation to provide on-demand information clearly applies to funds using a label (to the extent that Part B of a public product-level sustainability report is not required), but the scope of application to other products is not entirely clear on the face of the rules. The consultation paper contemplated the obligation also applying to products which have "sustainability-related features that are integral to their investment strategy". But the final rules are more open than this. 4. Entity-level disclosures – 'sustainability entity report' This report focuses on sustainability-related risks and opportunities. It builds on existing TCFD-derived requirements and follows the same 4-pillar approach adopted by the TCFD and ISSB on governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. Additional requirements apply where a firm has a product in respect of which product-level disclosures are being made. The rules expressly refer to the fact that a number of global standards may be relevant in helping firms to determine what they should disclose: the TCFD's supplementary guidance for asset managers, the IFRS sustainability disclosure standard (i.e. IFRS S1), the SASB Standards and the GRI Standards (although firms are discouraged from attempting "line by line" disclosures). 5. Next steps Firms should assess the scope of the regime carefully. FCA authorised firms who market non-UK funds to professional investors in the UK will, for now, only be affected by the new anti-greenwashing rule which will come into force on 31 May 2024. Firms should review and update their investor communications as appropriate. Firms with UK retail funds will have a bigger lift, particularly if those products have sustainability related terms in their names. The deadline for making such products compliant with the applicable minimum requirements is 2 December 2024. FCA approval, or even in some cases investor consent, may be required in order to make the necessary changes. There are various other requirements not detailed in this briefing which apply to those firms whose fund satisfies the general and specific qualifying criteria and who choose to use a relevant label, including prior notification to the FCA, adoption and publication of the FCA's trademarked graphic (obtainable through the FCA's online notification system), periodic review and record-keeping. Firms should also monitor for the upcoming consultations on extending the regime, in particular, to portfolio managers and overseas funds.

