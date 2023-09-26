UK:
Alternatives To Raising Private Debt Hurdles
26 September 2023
Macfarlanes
This year we have witnessed a significant rise in interest rates
to levels not seen since 2009. This is being perceived as a
tailwind for private debt funds as they lend at floating rates and,
therefore, benefit from higher interest payments when rates rise.
In turn, the appropriateness of current hurdle rates is under
question as investors view them as "too achievable".
In the second part of this two-part series, we explore
alternative options to raising hurdles that seek to address
investor concerns and maintain alignment between GPs and LPs.
To view the full article please click here.
