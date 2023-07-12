On 25 January 2023, ESMA and the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") concerning the recognition of UK benchmark administrators in the EU, establishing a cooperation arrangement under Article 32 (5) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 8 June 2016 on indices used as benchmarks in financial instruments and financial contracts or to measure the performance of investment funds ("Benchmark Regulation") with respect to benchmark administrators based in the UK and recognised in the EU or seeking recognition.

The MoU enables ESMA to start recognising benchmark administrators from the UK.

