The Fundraising Regulator is carrying out a two-year process of reviewing and updating the Code of Fundraising Practice (the 'Code'). Phase one of the Code review – information gathering – closed on 25 November 2022 and involved an eight-week public call for information, seeking views on how the Code could be improved.

Phase two of the Code review takes place this year. The Regulator is currently developing proposals for amending the Code based on feedback received from the public call for information. In the autumn, the Regulator will run a 12-week public consultation to gather feedback on any proposals for change to the Code. The Regulator will be publishing more information on the consultation process this year and we will continue to provide updates.

The Regulator will publish the new Code in autumn 2024, alongside a timetable for implementation. This suggests that the Code will not immediately come into force once published.

For further information about the Code review process, the Regulator recommends you email consultations@fundraisingregulator.org.uk or call 0300 999 3407.

