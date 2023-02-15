UK:
Franchising Conference: Case Law Update (Video)
15 February 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Aside from Dwyer, what else has happened in the last
year or so in the courts which might be relevant to a franchise
lawyer?
Watch the recording from our annual franchising conference below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
Promoting Your ESG Strategy
MJ Hudson
Greenwashing is easy. Getting away with it is not. With the introduction of SFDR and other oversights, investment managers need to be transparent about their ESG strategy, their responsible...
Private Trust Company (PTC) Structures In Guernsey
Appleby
This guide is a summary of the law and procedures relating to private trust company (PTC) structures in Guernsey – a popular trust structure used by high net worth individuals wishing to establish...