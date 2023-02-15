UK:
Franchising Conference: Post-termination Restrictions (Video)
15 February 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
Following Quantum Actuarial LLP v Quantum Advisory
Limited [2021] EWCA Civ 227 and Dwyer (UK Franchising)
Limited v Fredbar Limited and Shaun Rowland Bartlett [2022]
EWCA Civ 889, what are the guiding principles, if any? How might a
well-advised franchisee seek to attack their enforcement?
Watch the recording from our annual franchising conference below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
