Food Law | UK Regulatory Outlook June 2024

UK general election 2024: food law aspects

The two parties vying to form the next government after the UK general election on 4 July 2024, the Labour and Conservative parties, have set out commitments they will seek to impose in regards to food.

Labour, which is current favourite to win, proposes to prohibit the advertising of high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) products to children as well as banning the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to those under 16. In regards to food prices, Labour has stated that it will reduce food prices by removing barriers to businesses trading and will look to negotiate a veterinary agreement with the EU to prevent unnecessary border checks. It has also commented that it will enhance animal welfare as well as implement a trade strategy that upholds the highest standards in food production.

The Conservative Party also intends to legislate against HFSS advertising as part of its strategy to combat obesity. It pledges that all imported food and drink must meet UK standards, reflecting a commitment to protect domestic agriculture within international trade agreements.

With both parties acknowledging the necessity of enforcing HFSS advertising restrictions, we anticipate this will be on the agenda of the incoming government, whichever party wins. Given Labour's emphasis on the rising cost of food, we suspect that, should it form the next government, it will look to introduce measures to alleviate these issues.

Further information on what the new government's legislative priorities are will be provided at the King's Speech on 17 July.

EU Commission sets up Honey Platform

The EU Commission has launched a call for up to 90 experts to assist in harmonising methods for detection of the adulteration of honey. Membership of the Honey Platform will include opportunities to: (i) gather data to help determine methods to improve authenticity controls of honey; (ii) provide recommendations for a Union traceability and composition criteria; and (iii) provide opinions in relation to the possibility of establishing a Union reference laboratory. The call for applications is open until 15 July 2024.

Member States endorse ban of Bisphenol A in food contact materials

Please see Products.

