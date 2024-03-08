A host of UK food and drink products have gained protected status in Japan. Businesses have welcomed the news that 37 Geographical Indications (GIs) for UK food and drink will formally gain protection as of today.

This means that products such as Scotch Beef, Cornish Pasties, Melton Mowbray Pork Pies and Arbroath Smokies will have robust protection against imitation.

This comes off the back of The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2021.

Securing GIs for iconic British products such as Melton Mowbray Pork Pies, Welsh Beef and Staffordshire Cheese prevents counterfeit products being placed on the Japanese market, ensuring UK businesses can export with confidence and consumers receive authentic, high-quality products. www.gov.uk/...

