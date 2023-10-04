The introduction of border controls on EU fresh food imports has been delayed until January 2024.

Government has confirmed it is delaying its post-Brexit border strategy for a fifth time amid fears the changes would drive inflation by increasing the cost of food imports. The introduction of border controls on EU fresh food imports was meant to happen in October 2023 but the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said that it is pushing back the original deadline to January 2024. Government says that the three-month delay will allow businesses more time to prepare for the new requirements, which include vet-signed health certificates on meat and dairy products. The checks involve paperwork known as 'pre-certification' that would alert authorities to the arrival of food products with public health compliance requirements.

In addition, the proposed January 2024 timeline for physical border checks on medium and high-risk food goods is also being postponed, this time to April 2024. Government has said that details of the rules applying to imports of fresh food would be published imminently and we will update you when they are.

