Due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and rising food inflation, the UK grocery sector faces another turbulent trading period. There is increased pressure from soaring costs of supplies and increases in energy, transport and staff expenses alongside brand manufacturers' price hikes and food shortages.

As household bills also continue to escalate; many consumers are sharply cutting their spending and as a result trading is down in both products and stores. UK grocers must find a balance between managing their own inflationary pressures to preserve margins while continuing to win customers in this highly competitive environment.

Erin Brookes, Managing Director and Head of Retail & Consumer, Europe discusses how grocers are finding new ways to cut costs in the current challenging environment in this Retail Week article.

