The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) and the Forensic Science Regulator (FSR) have recently concluded reviews into Synlab Laboratory Services Limited's analysis of drug driving samples.

Due to issues identified with the quality assurance processes utilised by Synlab, all results produced by them between April 2019 and December 2020, where they reported results above the prescribed drug driving limit, were reviewed.

The findings concluded that the analysis and processes were not conducted to the appropriate standard. As a result 1,778 samples have now been rescinded, in addition to those not proceeded with at the time.

Many people would have represented themselves in court and may be unaware they were possibly wrongly convicted.

I initially raised this issue in September 2021, you can read more about it here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.