Forecourt convenience stores should prepare for the new Calorie Labelling (Out of Home Sector) (England) Regulations 2021, the Government's latest weapon to address obesity, with statistics showing two-third of adults in the UK are overweight or obese, says Robert Botkai, at Winckworth Sherwood.

Calorie Labelling (Out of Home Sector) (England) Regulations 2021

The Regulations require qualifying businesses to: 1. Display the calorie (energy) information per portion of certain food and in the kilocalorie metric (kcal); and 2. Display the statement "adults need around 2,000 kcal a day" where it can be seen at the point of choice for the consumer.

