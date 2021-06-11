self

In this episode

Aasmah talks to Dr Jay Mei about how science is changing the world, why he is passionate about pharmaceuticals and what he has learnt from his experiences.

Podcast host: Aasmah Mir

Aasmah Mir is an award winning broadcaster and journalist. She currently co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Times Radio and writes a regular column for The Times.

Guest: Dr Jay Mei

Dr. Mei has nearly 30 years of experience in clinical research and development of oncology therapeutics globally. He has published over 70 publications and is the co-inventor of multiple patents.

In the 1990s, Dr. Mei dedicated himself to extensive cancer research at the National Cancer Institute in the United States. In 2001, Dr. Mei joined as a Principal Scientist in the oncology team in the drug discovery division and Associate Director at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C.. From 2006, Dr. Mei worked as a Senior Director at Novartis Oncology, part of the Innovative Medicines division of Novartis AG. From 2008 to 2017, he served as an Executive Director of the clinical development department at Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb). At Celgene, Dr. Mei was one of the leading members in the clinical development of multiple blockbuster drugs that represent the most significant part of Celgene's portfolio today, including REVLIMID®, which is among the best-selling oncology therapies worldwide, and was also involved in the clinical development of POMALYST®, also one of the best-selling oncology drugs worldwide, and IDHIFA®, a first-in-class drug for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Dr. Mei has been a member of the American Society of Hematology since 2006 and was involved in the management of Antengene since April 2017. Dr. Mei also currently holds adjunct professorship at the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute.

Dr. Mei received his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from Hunan Medical University (now Xiangya School of Medicine of Central South University) in China and obtained his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Maryland in U.S.A.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.