Did you know all food and drink produced in GB but sold in the EU must have an EU contact address on the label?

What does Brexit say

All GB food producers who want to place products on to the EU market, must include a suitable EU address on food and beverage labelling.

What do we say

The requirement to include the food business operator (FBO) address on labelling for products place on the EU market was in place pre-Brexit under food information regulations. However, to discharge this obligation, an FBO address within the EU must be provided. As a result of Brexit, all GB FBO address information included on product labelling for food and drink destined for the EU market, failed to meet this requirement.

To continue to trade effectively and lawfully within the EU, all GB food producers must include a suitable EU address on product labelling and update their product lines accordingly.

If a GB food producer has no physical presence within the EU community, they will need to appoint an importer accordingly. Considering existing supply chain partners may assist.

