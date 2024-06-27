FCA Operational Resilience Requirements: Fortifying Financial Services

As we approach the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regulatory enforcement deadline of 31 March 2025, it is imperative for financial services firms to view operational resilience not only as a compliance necessity, but also as a strategic advantage. The journey towards operational resilience is both a challenge and an opportunity—a chance to innovate, to strengthen, and to differentiate one's organisation in a competitive and rapidly evolving landscape. Firms are required to take a proactive and strategic approach to resilience, going beyond mere compliance to embedding resilience into the fabric of their operations. The road ahead involves significant challenges, from managing third-party risks to integrating resilience into all aspects of business. However, with the right mindset, leadership and governance structure, firms can turn these challenges into opportunities, enhancing their resilience and ensuring their longevity in an increasingly uncertain world. As the 2025 deadline approaches, the time for action is now, urging firms to invest, innovate and integrate to build a resilient future.

Operational resilience is fundamental for firms, financial market infrastructures, and the broader financial services industry, encompassing the ability to prevent, adapt to, respond to, and recover, and learn from operational disruptions. The FCA's policy milestone on 31 March 2022 set the stage for operational resilience requirements for financial services companies, with one year to go until the critical deadline of 31 March 2025 for firms to operate within their impact tolerances. The FCA's emphasis on operational resilience is not just a regulatory requirement but a necessity to protect consumers, ensure market integrity and stabilise the financial system, and steep penalties for non-compliance, as evidenced by the collective fines imposed by the Prudential Regulation Authority and FCA in 2022 testify to the seriousness of the undertaking.

Beyond defining operational resilience, setting deadlines and imposing penalties the FCA requirements serve as a catalyst for a cultural shift within financial institutions that involves their recognising the interconnectedness of services and the ripple effect that any disruption can have on the wider financial system. As firms progress towards the FCA's 2025 deadline, the focus will be on deepening their understanding of what constitutes an important business service, recognising the nuances of their operational dependencies, and appreciating the broader societal and economic impacts of any disruption. This understanding is critical in shaping the strategies and investments needed to bolster resilience.

Seen this way, compliance is no longer a checkbox activity but a strategic imperative that includes operationalising resilience and addressing vulnerabilities before the 2025 deadline. The FCA's regulations have galvanised firms to re-evaluate and reinforce their operational frameworks, leading to an industry-wide elevation in resilience standards. Firms are not only looking to meet the regulatory requirements, but also seizing the opportunity to differentiate themselves competitively. The heightened emphasis on resilience is driving innovation in risk management and business continuity planning, prompting firms to invest in advanced technologies and robust governance structures. Furthermore, the regulatory focus on resilience is reshaping client expectations and market dynamics, with more informed and demanding stakeholders expecting higher standards of reliability and responsiveness from the FS industry. Finally, this shift also necessitates continuous adaptation, driving consideration of aspects like third-party risk management and the emerging Digital Operational Resilience Act in the European Union.

What are firms doing now? Mapping and testing are critical components of operational resilience, providing a structured approach to understanding and managing the complexities of business services and their dependencies. Mapping involves a detailed analysis of these services, identifying the resources and processes that support them.

Testing, on the other hand, involves scenario-based assessments to evaluate a firm's ability to operate within set impact tolerances under various disruption scenarios. The goal is not merely to identify vulnerabilities but to develop actionable insights to enhance resilience, enabling a robust governance structure, effective communication plans and a comprehensive understanding of the operational environment.

The emphasis is on precision and adaptability. Mapping is not a one-off exercise but a continuous process of understanding and documenting the various elements that contribute to the delivery of important business services. It requires a detailed inventory of processes, people, technologies and information, as well as an understanding of external dependencies. Testing, too, is an iterative process, adapting to the evolving nature of threats and the business itself. It involves not just testing for compliance but also stress-testing the system against severe but plausible scenarios to ensure that a firm can sustain operations under stress. The insights from these exercises are pivotal in shaping risk mitigation strategies and investment decisions.

The journey towards achieving and sustaining operational resilience is ongoing and requires a committed and strategic approach. Firms must continue to invest in their capabilities, foster a culture of resilience, and stay abreast of regulatory and technological changes. The goal is to ensure that the financial system is not only stable and reliable but also robust enough to withstand, adapt and thrive in the face of disruptions. The journey is challenging, but with the right approach it can lead to a stronger, more resilient FS industry. As they look to 2025 and beyond, financial services firms should embrace the operational resilience mandate in six key ways:

Step up leadership engagement : Senior management must lead from the front, embedding operational resilience into the corporate culture and ensuring it permeates every level of the organisation. Leadership commitment is crucial for driving the necessary changes and fostering a culture of resilience.

: Senior management must lead from the front, embedding operational resilience into the corporate culture and ensuring it permeates every level of the organisation. Leadership commitment is crucial for driving the necessary changes and fostering a culture of resilience. Integrate and streamline processes : Seize this opportunity to review and align your operational resilience processes with other risk management frameworks. Integration not only streamlines processes but also enhances efficiency and efficacy across your organisation, driving a more unified approach to risk and resilience.

: Seize this opportunity to review and align your operational resilience processes with other risk management frameworks. Integration not only streamlines processes but also enhances efficiency and efficacy across your organisation, driving a more unified approach to risk and resilience. Invest in capabilities and resources : Dedicate the necessary resources towards building your operational resilience capabilities. This includes investing in technology, personnel, and training to ensure your team has the tools and knowledge to manage and respond to disruptions.

: Dedicate the necessary resources towards building your operational resilience capabilities. This includes investing in technology, personnel, and training to ensure your team has the tools and knowledge to manage and respond to disruptions. Foster continuous improvement : Operational resilience is not a one-time achievement but a continuous journey. Implement mechanisms for regular review, testing, and updating of your resilience strategies to adapt to new threats, regulatory changes, and business evolution.

: Operational resilience is not a one-time achievement but a continuous journey. Implement mechanisms for regular review, testing, and updating of your resilience strategies to adapt to new threats, regulatory changes, and business evolution. Leverage expert partnerships: Consider partnering with external experts to enhance your operational resilience framework. Specialists can provide valuable insights, support best practice implementation, and offer guidance tailored to your specific needs and challenges.

