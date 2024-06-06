Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus: Consumer Duty – The Annual Governing Body Report (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In our latest Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Matthew Gregory, Joe Bamford, Hishaam Khan and Anita Edwards discuss the first annual governing body report, and the governing body's obligations with respect to it, under the FCA's Consumer Duty rules. Firms are required to have prepared the report by 31 July 2024, and in this podcast we look at some of the steps firms should be taking to ensure they are ready for the upcoming deadline.

