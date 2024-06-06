ARTICLE
6 June 2024

Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus: Consumer Duty – The Annual Governing Body Report (Podcast)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

In our latest Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Matthew Gregory, Joe Bamford, Hishaam Khan and Anita Edwards discuss the first annual governing body report...
UK Finance and Banking
Authors
In our latest Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Matthew Gregory, Joe Bamford, Hishaam Khan and Anita Edwards discuss the first annual governing body report, and the governing body's obligations with respect to it, under the FCA's Consumer Duty rules. Firms are required to have prepared the report by 31 July 2024, and in this podcast we look at some of the steps firms should be taking to ensure they are ready for the upcoming deadline. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

