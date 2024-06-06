Is Bronze The New Gold?

The weather forecast for Barcelona is good and the Global ABS 2024 is about to start. My colleagues and I are very much looking forward to the week ahead.

The week promises to be an interesting mix of meetings, panel sessions and networking, and to kick it off we've released our three-part series on ESG and Securitisation.

On Tuesday Christian Lambie will be moderating a discussion on using securitisation to finance the transition at 3:10pm, and on Wednesday at 4:30pm David Shearer will be rounding off the conference by moderating a panel on the exciting opportunities for non-banks arising from Basel.

Come and have a chat with us at the Norton Rose Fulbright stand, or join us for the panel sessions. We are really excited about this year; we look forward to seeing you there.

"Unlike in the Olympics, the runners who come last still matter"

