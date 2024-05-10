Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus

In our latest Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast Partner Jonathan Herbst and Of Counsel Uzmah Yunis share their thoughts on the FCA's recent consultation paper on payment optionality for investment research. Mark Highman, a financial services partner in New York, also provides a US perspective.

Spotify/ Apple

