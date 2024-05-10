UK:
Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus: FCA CP24/7 On Payment Optionality For Investment Research (Podcast)
10 May 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus
In our latest Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast Partner
Jonathan Herbst and Of Counsel Uzmah Yunis share their thoughts on
the FCA's recent consultation paper on payment optionality for
investment research. Mark Highman, a financial services partner in
New York, also provides a US perspective.
Spotify/ Apple
