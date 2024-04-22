UK:
The Space: Leadership And Law - Episode Five (Podcast)
22 April 2024
Gowling WLG
Join us for the latest episode of The Space. This week,
we're joined by Navin Prabhakar, partner in our Banking and
Finance team to hear about his role.
From a long career in pharmacy to becoming a partner at Gowling
WLG, we hear about his decision to make a career change and journey
into law.
Listen to the episode to find out more
