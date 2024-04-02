The Authorised Surplus Payments Charge (Variation of Rate) Order 2024 was laid before Parliament on March 11, 2024, and will amend the authorised surplus payments charge rate from 35 per cent to 25 per cent with effect from April 6, 2024.

The 2023 Autumn Statement also included wider proposals concerning the distribution of DB surpluses and the establishment of a public DB scheme consolidator, following which a consultation paper on Options for DB Schemes was published in February 2024.

