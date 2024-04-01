Our podcast series Split the difference explores divergence between the EU and UK regulatory regimes in the markets space. In the latest episode, Hannah Meakin, Anna Carrier, Georgia Karamani, Floortje Nagelkerke and Simon Lovegrove explore EMIR 3.0 and how the proposed new rules compare with the UK regime.

