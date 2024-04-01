UK:
Split The Difference: EMIR 3.0 (Podcast)
01 April 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright
Our podcast series Split the difference explores divergence
between the EU and UK regulatory regimes in the markets space. In
the latest episode, Hannah Meakin, Anna Carrier, Georgia Karamani,
Floortje Nagelkerke and Simon Lovegrove explore EMIR 3.0 and how
the proposed new rules compare with the UK regime.
Spotify / Apple
