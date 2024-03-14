ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Nora van Meerwijk.

self

You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.