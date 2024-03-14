In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Nora van Meerwijk.
- Court of Appeal overturns High Court's high-profile Italian swaps decision
- High Court confirms debtor must prove illegality where payment withheld as a result of sanctions
- High Court dismisses force majeure and trade sanctions defences in breach of contract claim, and considers “ownership and control” test under UK sanctions
- Court of Appeal allows secret commissions claim to proceed as representative action on “opt out” basis
- CPR 19.8 representative action: “bifurcated process” adopted in claim by bank against representative defendant
- High Court strikes out novel bid to bring securities class action using CPR 19.8 representative action as “opt-in” procedure
- Supreme Court confirms key elements of claim in knowing receipt in failed claim against bank
