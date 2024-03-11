- Final rules expected on non-financial
misconduct: The genesis of the UK Financial Conduct
Authority's (FCA) interest in "non-financial
misconduct" was a letter from the FCA to the
Parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee in September 2018
concerning sexual harassment in the workplace. Since that time, the
FCA's intentions and views on the topic have only been
ascertainable through its Final Notices and Upper Tribunal
decisions. Usually relating to serious misconduct, including
criminal offences, those decisions have not always been easy to
apply to what might be considered more mundane day-to-day conduct
scenarios. This has generated scope for uncertainty for regulated
firms and individuals. However, following a consultation in 2023,
the FCA is expected to produce its final rules and guidance in 2024
with a view to implementation in 2025. It is reasonable to expect
these to be substantially similar to the draft rules and guidance
published in the consultation.
This is part of a wider package of measures from the FCA and UK Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) in respect of diversity and inclusion, which will apply differently depending on the size of the firm. However, as regards the new rules and guidance on non-financial misconduct, all firms authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) (meaning that EMI's and payments firms will not be included for now) will be impacted, with the changes being implemented through updates to the Code of Conduct and the rules and guidance on "fitness and propriety". There are also knock-on changes to notification and regulatory reference requirements.
Firms will no doubt want to start to engage with the new rules long before the implementation date.
- Continuing reforms to the Senior Managers and
Certification Regime: In March 2023, the FCA and PRA
launched wide-ranging consultations on the efficacy of the Senior
Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR), as part of the wider
package of Edinburgh reforms. The consultations closed in June
2023. SMCR is fundamental to how individuals in FSMA authorised
firms are held to account for their performance and conduct.
Whilst there is no formal date for a next step, it would seem reasonable to expect further progress in 2024.
- A change in approach for FCA investigations and Upper
Tribunal proceedings: As a result of criticism received by
the FCA in the Upper Tribunal in 2023 (in the matter of Seiler
v. FCA [2023] UKUT 00133 (TCC)), there is an expectation that
the FCA will change its approach both to the conduct of
investigations and any references to the Upper Tribunal (the
tribunal that hears appeals from the FCA's own internal
decision-making body). The Seiler case is an important
precedent that covers a number of areas, only two of which we
address here.
As regards the conduct of investigations, the Upper Tribunal criticised the length of the FCA's investigations into the relevant individuals. It urged the FCA to consider, in long-running investigations, whether it was appropriate to continue where it could not complete them in a reasonable period. This criticism will not be a surprise to many, but what impact it will really have on long-running active cases remains to be seen.
The Upper Tribunal also criticised the FCA for acting as though it was a commercial litigant rather than a regulator with public duties, in the conduct of its case. In particular, the Upper Tribunal said the FCA should ensure the Upper Tribunal had all relevant witness evidence before it, even if this means the FCA must call witnesses it does not believe or that otherwise undermine its case. We will have to await further decisions to assess the extent to which this impacts the conduct of cases before the Upper Tribunal.
- The FCA's intervention in relation to complaints
about motor finance discretionary commission: In 2021 the
FCA banned discretionary commission arrangements in relation to
motor finance. Prior to the FCA's ban, brokers (including car
dealerships) were able to increase (with the broker keeping the
increase) the interest rate a customer paid for their motor finance
without the customer being aware that the lender was prepared to
lend to the customer at a lower interest rate.
Recently the Financial Ombudsman Service reached the view in relation to two complaints that such arrangements created an unfair relationship between the provider and the customer, and that the lender should repay to the customer the difference between the interest rate the customer was charged and the interest rate the customer would have paid if there was no discretionary commission. In one example the customer paid 5.5% interest but the lender would have been prepared to lend at 2.49%. In addition, the FOS added 8% annual interest to the amount payable to the customer by the lender.
On 11 January 2024 the FCA announced a nine month "pause" imposed on all firms handling motor finance complaints regarding discretionary commission due to:
- a high number of complaints (reportedly tens of thousands);
- many lenders rejecting complaints on the basis that they did not consider the arrangements were unfair;
- the likelihood of increased claims following the FOS' decision;
- claims being brought in the County Courts; and
- the Financial Services Compensation Scheme not applying in relation to motor finance.
This pause is to enable the FCA to conduct its own review of historic selling practices to then determine the best way for any compensation to be calculated and paid.
This action which has been described as the "new PPI" may result in many firms in the motor finance sector reviewing, during the course of 2024, the manner in which they lent monies in the past.
- New categories for the promotion of products under the
FCA Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: In November
2023, after a substantial consultation process, the FCA published
its policy statement setting the UK's regulatory framework for
the promotion of products (including funds) to retail
customers.
In a stark contrast to the legalistic European approach to ESG disclosures under its Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation the FCA will, during the course of 2024, be introducing four labels to categorise financial products that have an ESG goal:
- Sustainability Focus – which invest at least 70% into credible environmental and/or social sustainability assets;
- Sustainability Improver – which invest into assets which are not environmentally or socially sustainable at the outset but have the potential to deliver measurable improvements;
- Sustainability Impact – which aim to achieve a positive, measurable contribution to real world sustainability outcomes; and
- Sustainability Mixed Goals – which invest at least 70% of assets into a combination of the above categories.
These new categories, when coupled with the FCA's anti-green washing rule and new ESG reporting requirements, will result in many UK firms in the financial services sector in 2024 re-evaluating how they describe and designate their financial services products from an ESG perspective.
