On February 13, 2024, HMRC published the second edition of its lifetime allowance guidance newsletter, which includes information about several changes that HMRC proposes to make to the provisions in the Finance Bill 2024, which will abolish the lifetime allowance and modify the pensions tax regime from the start of the 2024/25 tax year.

The newsletter sets out detail on transitional tax-free amount certificates, and guidance on how and when to apply for such certificates.

HMRC also notes that the legislation will be amended in regulations ahead of April 6, 2024, to remove the 'permitted maximum' for the pension commencement excess lump sum, which in some circumstances would have been far more restrictive than under the current regime. HMRC promises to provide further guidance and worked examples as soon as possible.

Several new FAQs have also been published in response to industry feedback.

