Building a business with a diversified employee base is no longer a nice to have; it's necessary, both in terms of talent retention and client retention.

In this episode, Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner delve into the increasingly knotty area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. They explore a variety of topics, from the perils of over-claiming and under-delivering to the increasing scrutiny around non-financial misconduct.

The two also discuss the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposals to require financial services firms to put in place evidence-based diversity and inclusion strategies that take into account the individual firm's progress on these efforts.

