January 2024:

In this month's edition, we discuss: The FCA's newly established industry-led working group for financial advisers focused on building capability in sustainable finance across the financial advice sector. The California Climate Emissions and Carbon Offset Disclosure Laws. The Australian Treasury's climate-related financial disclosure: draft exposure legislation.

November/December 2023:

In our November / December updater we discuss the development of Australian Sustainability, Reporting Standards, The FCA's final rules and guidance on SDR and investment labels and the FCA's proposed new guidance on the anti-greenwashing rule.

October 2023:

Some of the highlights in this month's updater include the Transition Plan Taskforce's publication of the final version of its Disclosure Framework; the recently launched consultations by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority setting out their proposals to introduce a new regulatory framework on diversity and inclusion in the financial sector; and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures recommendations published in September.

August 2023:

This month, we discuss the European Commission's adoption of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), the interim report on Climate Resilience Dialogue and provide an updated timeline setting out key ESG milestones in the UK and EU from a financial services regulatory perspective.

July 2023:

In this months' updater we discuss the European Securities and Markets Authority Call for Evidence on the integration of sustainability preferences in the suitability assessment and product governance arrangements and the publishing of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) inaugural standards and ClientEarth's recent attempt to judicially review a decision of the Financial Conduct Authority to approve the prospectus of a UK oil and gas company, Ithaca Energy plc.

June 2023:

Highlights from June's updater include an overview of The European Commission's sustainable finance package and the ESAs Progress Reports on greenwashing in the financial sector.

