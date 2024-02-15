In this webcast, we presented findings from our 2024 research into the bulk annuity, longevity swap and superfund markets.

The risk transfer market saw unprecedented changes in 2023. With an increasing number of schemes planning to approach the market in 2024, it's crucial to develop a sound strategy.

WTW's Transactions Senior Director, Matt Wiberg, along with colleagues Jenny Neale, Suzanne Vaughan, Sadie Scaife and Tom Ashworth, discussed their views on how the markets will develop in 2024. They also shared practical tips on how to approach providers to optimise outcomes, and provided insights from the first superfund transaction. Finally, they shared tips on managing the remaining risks post-transaction.

You can access our 2024 De-Risking Opportunities: Ensuring success in a busy market webcast replay by completing the form on the right or below on a mobile device.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.