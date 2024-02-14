UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: Submitting Better SARs - A Guide For MLROs And In-House Teams (Podcast)
14 February 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
In our latest podcast, Senior Knowledge Lawyer Catherine Pluck
is joined by Senior Associate Rebecca Dulieu and Associate Lizzie
Cox, both of whom specialise in regulatory investigations and
enforcement, to discuss reporting obligations under the Proceeds of
Crime Act 2002 (POCA), in particular how to draft and submit good
quality suspicious activity reports. The podcast aims to assist
MLROs, nominated officers and other relevant functions, such as in
house legal counsel and compliance officers, to fulfil their
obligations under POCA.
