In our latest podcast, Senior Knowledge Lawyer Catherine Pluck is joined by Senior Associate Rebecca Dulieu and Associate Lizzie Cox, both of whom specialise in regulatory investigations and enforcement, to discuss reporting obligations under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA), in particular how to draft and submit good quality suspicious activity reports. The podcast aims to assist MLROs, nominated officers and other relevant functions, such as in house legal counsel and compliance officers, to fulfil their obligations under POCA.

