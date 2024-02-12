In our EMEA regulatory insights series colleagues from our EMEA offices provide an update on some of the key regulatory issues they are seeing in their local market. In this latest episode Hannah Meakin and Matthew Gregory from our London office discuss recent UK regulatory developments including the UK's proposed new retail disclosure regime, the advice boundary guidance review, ESG and the recent FCA policy statement setting out temporary changes to the handling rules for motor finance complaints.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.