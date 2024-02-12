UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: EMEA Regulatory Insights Series – UK (Podcast)
12 February 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In our EMEA regulatory insights series colleagues from our EMEA
offices provide an update on some of the key regulatory issues they
are seeing in their local market. In this latest episode Hannah
Meakin and Matthew Gregory from our London office discuss recent UK
regulatory developments including the UK's proposed new retail
disclosure regime, the advice boundary guidance review, ESG and the
recent FCA policy statement setting out temporary changes to the
handling rules for motor finance complaints.
To listen to the podcast,
click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
Sustainable Finance – Key Trends In 2024
Gerald Edelman
Sustainable Finance involves actively incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into financial decision-making, resulting in increased long-term investments in sustainable activities and projects.
HMRC Awards £5.5m In Grant Funding
IR Global
HMRC's has awarded twelve voluntary and community sector organisations a share of £5.5 million in funding to help customers with their tax affairs.