We are delighted to share our global FSR Outlook 2024: Finding solid ground as the bedrock shifts. In 2024, the character of change facing the financial industry is more foundational – or fundamental – in nature than ever before. From ESG to AI, the shape of the world we live in is changing in a radical way.
This year, we chart the paths through the shifting landscape for financial services businesses seeking solid ground. We explore the following themes.
- Spinning plates – can financial services be regulated efficiently, competitively, innovatively and prudently?
- Taming the machine – AI and the role of senior managers
- ESG: disclosure, reporting, labelling, anti-greenwashing requirements and beyond
- 'Do the right thing' – easier said than done
- The future of securities tokenisation and crypto regulation – what you need to know
- Operational resilience – predicting the unpredictable
- The evolution of individual accountability regimes
- Fit to fight financial crime
Our Outlook includes regional perspectives from our offices around the world.
