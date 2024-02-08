We are delighted to share our global FSR Outlook 2024: Finding solid ground as the bedrock shifts. In 2024, the character of change facing the financial industry is more foundational – or fundamental – in nature than ever before. From ESG to AI, the shape of the world we live in is changing in a radical way.

This year, we chart the paths through the shifting landscape for financial services businesses seeking solid ground. We explore the following themes.

Spinning plates – can financial services be regulated efficiently, competitively, innovatively and prudently?

Taming the machine – AI and the role of senior managers

ESG: disclosure, reporting, labelling, anti-greenwashing requirements and beyond

'Do the right thing' – easier said than done

The future of securities tokenisation and crypto regulation – what you need to know

Operational resilience – predicting the unpredictable

The evolution of individual accountability regimes

Fit to fight financial crime

Our Outlook includes regional perspectives from our offices around the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.