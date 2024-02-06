Geopolitics and global inflation have generated a rise in cash transactions across the world, exposing opportunities and insurance risks to cash in transit operators.

The post-COVID-19 recovery, growing geopolitical volatility and global inflation drove a renaissance in cash transactions in the U.K. and other advanced nations, providing cash in transit (CIT) security operators with windows of business opportunity and the associated risks.

Despite an ongoing transition to digitalized payment transactions in modern economies, companies in the CIT security sector are projected to see the global revenue pool grow significantly over the next decade, according to a variety of reports.

The ATM security market is forecasted to grow to $32.4 billion by 2032

One recent report forecasted the ATM security market alone to grow to $32.4 billion by 2032 (from $13.7 billion in 2022), a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. An earlier report from 2022 suggested that revenue from the wider 'cash logistics' industry – comprised of CIT, cash management services and related financial institutions – would reach $46.3 billion by 2030, growing in the 8 year interim at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The future looks bright, for now

Any way you slice it, the near future looks bright for CIT security vendors, manufacturers and service providers, as well as the insurance community that helps those companies to manage business risks. Longer term, however, CIT operators face some stark questions about the via­bility of their business models as global purchasing continues its transition to digitalization.

After a larger than anticipated fall in cash transactions in the U.K. during the COVID-19 pandemic-as the public sought to avoid infection-the latest data suggests the use of coins and notes grew 7% in 2022 as consumers pursued a more dependable way to manage their budgets. Unlike credit, cash almost never gets refused by retailers.

The number of people who lived 'largely cashless lives' – those who either use no cash or use it about once a month – fell from 23.1 million in 2021 to 21.6 million in the U.K. last year, reversing a decade long downward trend.

U.K. remained outside the top 10 cash dependent countries in Europe in 2022

That said, the U.K. remained outside the top 10 cash dependent countries in Europe in 2022, where Bulgaria led the way. Globally, Morocco led the four African countries that topped the list of the most cash dependent nations; Norway led four Scandinavian countries in the global top 10 of cashless societies, according to Payments Industry Intelligence.

Cash dependent business sectors

Globally, the CIT services sector is predominantly propped up by end users from five business segments: academic institutions; banking, financial services and insurance; hospitals; govern­mental organizations and retailers.

In advanced countries, cash transactions are more prevalent where the use of immigrant labor (both legal and illegal) is more common, simply because this community often struggles to access bank accounts. The U.S. and Italy are examples of advanced countries where this part of the economy remains cash driven; in the U.S., one report found 'unbanked' consumers made up 5.4% of U.S. households in 2019, or roughly 7.1 million people.

Irrespective of business segment or banking status, the commercial use of cash payments has long been used to assess the stability of a country, both economically and geopolitically. In general, demand for cash rises during sudden inflationary economic cycles, periods of political unrest, and where higher crime rates or national conflict exist.

Opportunities for CIT security companies grow when countries become less stable

This would appear to indicate that opportunities for CIT security companies grow when countries become less stable, but there are often trade-offs for them within these crises: for example, as stability wains, the risks of employee infidelity and attacks on armored cars and ATMs are likely to rise; and there is often less capital available for governments and private institutions to invest in security services, or to pay the higher premiums for insurance cover.

ATM attacks rising

While losses from ATMs attacks are the most frequent cause of insurance claims, attacks on financial infrastructure are not restricted to regions or times of instability. In the U.S. for example, the number of criminal incidents against ATMs – ranging from machine extractions to fraud and cyberattacks – have grown 600% between 2019 to 2022, according to the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). ATMIA reported that incidents were up 165% during 2021 to 2022 alone.

In the U.S. the number of criminal incidents against ATMs have grown 600% between 2019 to 2022

However these incidents did not necessarily follow the same criminal methodology across the country. Texas and California had very different crime patterns; one was nearly all 'smash and grab' machine extractions, while half of the other state's incidents involved 'skimming', a type of payment card fraud that uses the theft of the cardholders' personal identity numbers.

Furthermore, a handful of states had relatively high incidences of 'jackpotting', a criminal activity which involves exploiting the ATMs' software vulnerabilities.

In Germany, extraction attacks against ATMs have risen more than 40% since 2019, according to the country's interior ministry. Raiders stole nearly 20 million euros ($21.9 million at today's rates) in 2021, when 392 ATM 'explosions' were recorded; that number rose to 496 in 2022.