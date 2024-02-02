In February, our Dipping into Data series returns, with a look at what the regulators are likely to focus on this year in the EU and UK. The UK's regulator, the ICO, introduced a new Binding Corporate Rules Addendum in December, which has eased a compliance burden for businesses that struggled with developing different frameworks for data transfer mechanisms for the EU and UK.

Data is one of the themes of our Future of Financial Services week, as the regulatory landscape shifts to accommodate technological leaps. The programme will be a mix of in-person events at our London office, on fundraising and regulatory issues, and webinars on AI, data, marketing and ESG.

Later in February we host a half-day event on the latest EU reforms and UK proposals on product regulation, in particular examining product safety, liability, sustainability and enforcement.

Our international IP experts have picked out a number of developments for businesses to watch out for this year, including the interplay between intellectual property rights and artificial intelligence, standard essential patent licensing, and EU design law reform.

Recent Insights

UK Employment Law Coffee Break

This week's edition considers the issue of constructive dismissal and delayed resignation, changes to statutory paternity leave, and hidden disabilities in the workplace.

Read more >

International Funds Legal Update

This edition looks at the action required to comply with the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act this year, short-selling thresholds, prudential rules implementation, sustainability disclosure requirements, and more.

Read more >

Court of Appeal examines aggregation issues in insurance contracts in England and Wales

The Court of Appeal recently considered whether losses arising under a business interruption policy were single or multiple.

Read more >

UK Binding Corporate Rules: are updates a reason to reconsider the 'gold standard' transfer tool?

With pre-approval from the European and UK data protection authorities baked in, binding corporate rules are a robust mechanism for data transfers.

Read more >

The year ahead for intellectual property: an international perspective

Artificial intelligence's evolving relationship with IP rights, platform liability for third-party content, and the impact of the Unified Patent Court's decisions are some of the likely areas of development for IP law across Europe this year.

Read more >

Upcoming Events

NHS procurement: introduction to how the NHS buys from the private sector

30 January | 11:00-11:30

The NHS must comply with public procurement legislation when it buys medical devices, medicines and services or commissions healthcare services. The legislation is being overhauled with the introduction of the Procurement Act in 2024 and the long-awaited NHS Provider Selection Regime.

Find out more >

Dipping into data | Regulatory enforcement trends and priorities

1 February | 16:00-16:30

How will regulators focus on fines and broader enforcement and monitoring in 2024 and beyond? The session will offer an overview of regulatory enforcement trends and priorities in the UK and the EU.

Find out more >

Future of Financial Services Week | 5-9 February

AI and Data | 5 February | 09:30-16:30

Towards 'open data' | 9:30-10:30



Data subject access requests, de-banking and disputes | 12:30-13:30



The future of AI in financial services | 15:00-16:30

Regulatory Day | 6 February | 09:30-17:10 | One London Wall

Non-financial misconduct, firm culture and D&I in financial services | 09:40-10:30



The Consumer Duty and closed products: five months to D-Day | 10:30-11:20



The end of BNPL? Regulation of buy now, pay later products| 11:35-12:30



Looking West to the US: launching a regulated business in the US | 13:30-14:20



Looking East to the EU: the practical impacts of MiCAR | 14:20-15:10



PSD3 and open finance: developments in open banking and finance in the UK and Europe | 15:30-16:20



Running an international and cross-border financial services business: the challenges of regulation | 16:20-17:10

Marketing and ESG | 7 February | 09:30-16:30

Greenwashing: what's the risk? | 09:30-10:30

Navigating the FCA's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements | 12:30-13:30

Navigating ESG challenges in financial reporting | 15:30-16:30

Fundraising Day 8 February | 11:30-17:30 | One London Wall

Venture debt 101 | 11:30-12:20.

Financing fintech loan book growth | 12:30-13:20

Equity fundraising | 14:30-15:20

Fintech exits: private equity, IPOs and M&A | 15:30-16:20

Fundraising in today's environment: market trends in fintech | 16:30-17:20

Marketing and ESG | 9 February | 09:30-13:30

Financial promotions: using social media | 09:30-10:30

Green Finance in the UK: What's holding it back? | 12:30-13:30

Find out more >

How to stay well: the regulation of wellbeing products and services

20 February | 09:30-10:00

The global market for wellbeing services is booming, but regulators are struggling to keep pace with innovation. What should businesses consider when developing and launching wellness offerings? What is the potential for regulation by the MHRA, Care Quality Commission and the Food Standards Agency?

Find out more >

Leap forward: emerging trends in product regulation

London Wall | 29 February | 09:30-12:30

A morning of debate and analysis to discuss the many forthcoming changes to the product safety and compliance regime in the UK and EU, followed by a networking lunch at our London office.

Find out more >

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.