In February, our Dipping into Data series returns, with a look at what the regulators are likely to focus on this year in the EU and UK. The UK's regulator, the ICO, introduced a new Binding Corporate Rules Addendum in December, which has eased a compliance burden for businesses that struggled with developing different frameworks for data transfer mechanisms for the EU and UK.
Data is one of the themes of our Future of Financial Services week, as the regulatory landscape shifts to accommodate technological leaps. The programme will be a mix of in-person events at our London office, on fundraising and regulatory issues, and webinars on AI, data, marketing and ESG.
Later in February we host a half-day event on the latest EU reforms and UK proposals on product regulation, in particular examining product safety, liability, sustainability and enforcement.
Our international IP experts have picked out a number of developments for businesses to watch out for this year, including the interplay between intellectual property rights and artificial intelligence, standard essential patent licensing, and EU design law reform.
Recent Insights
UK Employment Law Coffee Break
This week's edition considers the issue of constructive
dismissal and delayed resignation, changes to statutory paternity
leave, and hidden disabilities in the workplace.
International Funds Legal Update
This edition looks at the action required to comply with the
Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act this year,
short-selling thresholds, prudential rules implementation,
sustainability disclosure requirements, and more.
Court of Appeal examines aggregation issues in insurance contracts in England and Wales
The Court of Appeal recently considered whether losses arising
under a business interruption policy were single or multiple.
UK Binding Corporate Rules: are updates a reason to reconsider the 'gold standard' transfer tool?
With pre-approval from the European and UK data protection
authorities baked in, binding corporate rules are a robust
mechanism for data transfers.
The year ahead for intellectual property: an international perspective
Artificial intelligence's evolving relationship with IP
rights, platform liability for third-party content, and the impact
of the Unified Patent Court's decisions are some of the likely
areas of development for IP law across Europe this year.
Upcoming Events
NHS procurement: introduction to how the NHS buys from the
private sector
30 January | 11:00-11:30
The NHS must comply with public procurement legislation when it
buys medical devices, medicines and services or commissions
healthcare services. The legislation is being overhauled with the
introduction of the Procurement Act in 2024 and the long-awaited
NHS Provider Selection Regime.
Dipping into data | Regulatory enforcement trends and
priorities
1 February | 16:00-16:30
How will regulators focus on fines and broader enforcement and
monitoring in 2024 and beyond? The session will offer an overview
of regulatory enforcement trends and priorities in the UK and the
EU.
Future of Financial Services Week | 5-9 February
AI and Data | 5 February | 09:30-16:30
Towards 'open data' | 9:30-10:30
Data subject access requests, de-banking and disputes | 12:30-13:30
The future of AI in financial services | 15:00-16:30
Regulatory Day | 6 February | 09:30-17:10 | One London Wall
Non-financial misconduct, firm culture and D&I in financial
services | 09:40-10:30
The Consumer Duty and closed products: five months to D-Day | 10:30-11:20
The end of BNPL? Regulation of buy now, pay later products| 11:35-12:30
Looking West to the US: launching a regulated business in the US | 13:30-14:20
Looking East to the EU: the practical impacts of MiCAR | 14:20-15:10
PSD3 and open finance: developments in open banking and finance in the UK and Europe | 15:30-16:20
Running an international and cross-border financial services business: the challenges of regulation | 16:20-17:10
Marketing and ESG | 7 February | 09:30-16:30
Greenwashing: what's the risk? | 09:30-10:30
Navigating the FCA's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements | 12:30-13:30
Navigating ESG challenges in financial reporting | 15:30-16:30
Fundraising Day 8 February | 11:30-17:30 | One London Wall
Venture debt 101 | 11:30-12:20.
Financing fintech loan book growth | 12:30-13:20
Equity fundraising | 14:30-15:20
Fintech exits: private equity, IPOs and M&A | 15:30-16:20
Fundraising in today's environment: market trends in fintech | 16:30-17:20
Marketing and ESG | 9 February | 09:30-13:30
Financial promotions: using social media | 09:30-10:30
Green Finance in the UK: What's holding it back? | 12:30-13:30
How to stay well: the regulation of wellbeing products and
services
20 February | 09:30-10:00
The global market for wellbeing services is booming, but
regulators are struggling to keep pace with innovation. What should
businesses consider when developing and launching wellness
offerings? What is the potential for regulation by the MHRA, Care
Quality Commission and the Food Standards Agency?
Leap forward: emerging trends in product regulation
London Wall | 29 February | 09:30-12:30
A morning of debate and analysis to discuss the many forthcoming
changes to the product safety and compliance regime in the UK and
EU, followed by a networking lunch at our London office.
