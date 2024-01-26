Welcome to this week's Knowledge Collection

In February our Future of Financial Services week of events returns, consisting of a mix of in-person sessions in our London office (including a regulatory-themed day and fundraising-related day) and webinars (covering artificial intelligence and data issues, and marketing and ESG risks and requirements).

Big changes are afoot for the UK listings rules: financial regulator, the FCA, is consulting on proposals aimed at making the regime more accessible to companies and attractive to investors while also strengthening the UK's competitive position as a global financial centre. The central plank of the new regime is a new single listing category for equity shares in commercial companies, with changes also being made to the sponsor regime.

The regulator is also looking at reforming the governance regime for the credit information sector, with its proposed remedies grouped under four key themes including better consumer awareness and access to credit information. Our series on consumer credit continues this month with a webinar on post-contractual notices and complaints.

Recent Insights

Insurance policies: identifying in the English courts the proximate cause of a loss

A Court of Appeal decision on causation has given guidance on working out the proximate cause and how to deal with two causes of loss.

The Energy Transition

Our update on the UK's path to net zero looks at government announcements affecting the long-duration energy storage and the carbon capture and hydrogen sectors, Ofgem's review of capacity market rules, and the operation of the world's longest undersea cable between the UK and Denmark.

Six things to know about telecoms security rules for suppliers of UK network and service providers

The UK government's telecoms security framework, established in October 2022, has been supplemented by regulations setting out specific security measures for providers and a code of practice. These have increased providers' compliance requirements and risks, and also that of their suppliers.

FCA publishes details of the new UK equity listing regime

The Financial Conduct Authority is consulting on its detailed proposals to make changes to the UK equity listing rules.

UK FCA proposes new credit reporting governance body with broader objectives

The FCA's final market study report proposes remedies to reform industry governance arrangements, improve credit information, heighten consumer awareness and access and consider changes to foster greater competition and innovation.

Upcoming Events

Construction Disputes Review of the Year

24 January | 09:00-10:00

The annual round-up of significant cases from 2023 includes the latest developments arising from the Building Safety Act 2022, the enforcement of adjudication decisions, and the limitation and scope of designers' duties.

Consumer Credit Act Academy | Post-contractual notices and complaints

25 January | 09:30-10:30

The latest webinar in our series will look at post-contractual notices and complaints.

NHS procurement: introduction to how the NHS buys from the private sector

30 January | 11:00-11:30

The NHS must comply with public procurement legislation when it buys medical devices, medicines and services or commissions healthcare services. The legislation is being overhauled with the introduction of the Procurement Act in 2024 and the long-awaited NHS Provider Selection Regime.

Future of Financial Services Week | 5-9 February

Artificial Intelligence and Data | 5 February | 09:30-16:30

Towards 'open data' | 9:30-10:30

Data subject access requests, de-banking and disputes | 12:30-13:30

The future of AI in financial services | 15:00-16:30

Regulatory Day | 6 February | 09:30-17:10 | One London Wall

Non-financial misconduct, firm culture and D&I in financial services | 09:40-10:30

The Consumer Duty and closed products: five months to D-Day | 10:30-11:20

The end of BNPL? Regulation of buy now, pay later products| 11:35-12:30

Looking West to the US: launching a regulated business in the US | 13:30-14:20

Looking East to the EU: the practical impacts of MiCAR | 14:20-15:10

PSD3 and open finance: developments in open banking and finance in the UK and Europe | 15:30-16:20

Running an international and cross-border financial services business: the challenges of regulation | 16:20-17:10

Marketing and ESG | 7 February | 09:30-16:30

Greenwashing: what's the risk? | 09:30-10:30

Navigating the FCA's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements | 12:30-13:30

Navigating ESG challenges in financial reporting | 15:30-16:30

Fundraising Day | 8 February | 11:30-17:30 | One London Wall

Venture debt 101 | 11:30-12:30.

Financing fintech loan book growth | 12:30-13:30

Equity fundraising | 14:30-15:20

Fintech exits: private equity, IPOs and M&As | 15:30-16:20

Fundraising in today's environment: market trends in fintech transactions | 16:30-17:30

Marketing and ESG | 9 February | 09:30-13:30

Financial promotions: using social media | 09:30-10:30

Green Finance in the UK: What's holding it back? | 12:30-13:30

