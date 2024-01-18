2024 brings potential political change in many jurisdictions, with the populations of more than 40 countries (estimated to number almost half of the world's adult population) heading to the polls. Regardless of the outcomes, several current themes are likely to continue to preoccupy regulators and lawmakers (of whichever stripe) in the UK and Europe this year. These include greenwashing, the regulation of artificial intelligence, and supply chain transparency and resilience. Our Regulatory Outlook explores what is coming down the track in 18 distinct business compliance areas.

In the UK, new advertising guidance on making green claims has been produced, to include the use of claims about recyclability, biodegradability and compostability. The regulator will start to actively investigate green disposal claims from April, as part of its focus on combating misleading claims. Our Insight looks at the management of greenwashing risk in the European built environment sector and as part of our Future of Financial Services week, we are hosting webinars on the risks of making sustainability claims and the ESG challenges in financial reporting.

Our AI radar provides an overview of the various UK and EU regulatory initiatives in respect of artificial intelligence, and our webinar looks at the impact of these proposed approaches on the financial services sector.

Finally, important new regulations affecting businesses in the UK and overseas that undertake lobbying or similar activities at the direction of a foreign power should come into effect this year. The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), introduced in the National Security Act 2023, is likely to become operational once detailed guidance has been produced.

