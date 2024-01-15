What is an earnout? An earnout means the Buyer pays for a business using the earnings from the business, usually with an initial down payment The amount due to the Seller will usually decrease if earnings don't meet expectations

Why structure a deal as an earnout? Selling an Accounting business involves risk, ESPECIALLY when Clients (and maybe employees) won't continue with the firm This risk is usually much higher where the business is highly dependent on the Seller 'Dependence' might mean that Clients or employees are highly loyal to the Seller AND/OR that the Seller produces a lot of work AND/OR that the Seller manages important processes in the business An earnout reduces the Buyer's risk and increases the Seller's risk because payment to the Seller is linked to business performance (earnings) after the transaction In an earnout, therefore, the Buyer's and Seller's goals and interests may not be fully aligned.

WHAT ARE SOME CHALLENGES WITH EARNOUTS?

In an earnout, a Seller is highly motivated to retain Clients but a Buyer may be

willing to 'cherry pick' the Clients they want to keep

In fact, a Buyer may raise prices or reduce service levels which encourages

Clients to leave

This negatively affects a Seller whose payment is linked to revenue and

earnings

Buyers who pay cash upfront tend to be more diligent about Client retention

while earnouts result in a higher percentage of lost clients

Continued Participation by the Seller

An earnout usually means the Seller stays on after a sale (because

they feel more 'at risk')

Generally, that's the opposite of what a Seller wants... which is to

STOP working in the business

The Seller's continued involvement prolongs their influence and

prevents the Buyer from taking charge (e.g. building strong

Buyer-Client relationships)

Disputes

Usually, the Buyer pays the Seller a fee to stay on and provide

transition assistance. Sometimes the Buyer may be willing to lose

Clients rather than continue paying this fee

Many Sellers are used to working independently without restriction but the post transaction environment can be challenging, leading to conflicts

These conflicts arise because of different priorities, and are heightened when the Seller receives less than they were expecting

The calculations associated with earnouts can be complex... leading to misinterpretation or even manipulation by the parties

Unfortunately, there is a relatively high incidence of conflicts arising from earnout deals

Nonpayment of Interest

In most earnouts, the Buyer pays no interest on the deferred payments,

which is prejudicial to the Seller

WHAT ARE SOME WAYS TO REDUCE SELLER RISK?

The best outcome is that the Seller and Buyer agree that post

transaction risks are negligible and agree a cash (or cash

equivalent) deal, with no earnout or contingencies. In this

case, there will probably be zero dependence on the Seller; difficult to achieve... but entirely possible

Alternatively, increase the upfront portion (and limit the contingent portion) to reduce Seller risk

Alternatively, make any deferred payments NOT contingent on Client retention to reduce Seller risk

Alternatively, shorten the contingency period and adjust the

percentage of price adjustment for each dollar of lost revenue to reduce Seller risk

Alternatively, reduce the purchase price so the Seller can get better terms (more upfront, less contingency) to reduce Seller risk

ANY OTHER TIPS FOR A SELLER?

A seller should define their priorities. What is REALLY important? The business valuation, payment terms, post transaction obligations, creating a legacy, something else?

There may be a need to compromise... but a clear sense of the priorities helps secure the most important outcomes

Remember, a cash deal also benefits the buyer, who can take control of the business quickly

In many cases, earnouts are necessary to protect the buyer, specially where there is a risk of a seller competing with the firm OR there is high dependence on a few large Clients

All owners should set out to reduce dependence on themselves. In that case, earnouts become virtually irrelevant

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.