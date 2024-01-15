What is an earnout? An earnout means the Buyer pays for a business using the earnings from the business, usually with an initial down payment The amount due to the Seller will usually decrease if earnings don't meet expectations
Why structure a deal as an earnout? Selling an Accounting business involves risk, ESPECIALLY when Clients (and maybe employees) won't continue with the firm This risk is usually much higher where the business is highly dependent on the Seller 'Dependence' might mean that Clients or employees are highly loyal to the Seller AND/OR that the Seller produces a lot of work AND/OR that the Seller manages important processes in the business An earnout reduces the Buyer's risk and increases the Seller's risk because payment to the Seller is linked to business performance (earnings) after the transaction In an earnout, therefore, the Buyer's and Seller's goals and interests may not be fully aligned.
WHAT ARE SOME CHALLENGES WITH EARNOUTS?
- In an earnout, a Seller is highly motivated to retain Clients but a Buyer may be
- willing to 'cherry pick' the Clients they want to keep
- In fact, a Buyer may raise prices or reduce service levels which encourages
- Clients to leave
- This negatively affects a Seller whose payment is linked to revenue and
- earnings
- Buyers who pay cash upfront tend to be more diligent about Client retention
- while earnouts result in a higher percentage of lost clients
Continued Participation by the Seller
- An earnout usually means the Seller stays on after a sale (because
- they feel more 'at risk')
- Generally, that's the opposite of what a Seller wants... which is to
- STOP working in the business
- The Seller's continued involvement prolongs their influence and
- prevents the Buyer from taking charge (e.g. building strong
- Buyer-Client relationships)
Disputes
- Usually, the Buyer pays the Seller a fee to stay on and provide
- transition assistance. Sometimes the Buyer may be willing to lose
- Clients rather than continue paying this fee
- Many Sellers are used to working independently without restriction but the post transaction environment can be challenging, leading to conflicts
- These conflicts arise because of different priorities, and are heightened when the Seller receives less than they were expecting
- The calculations associated with earnouts can be complex... leading to misinterpretation or even manipulation by the parties
- Unfortunately, there is a relatively high incidence of conflicts arising from earnout deals
Nonpayment of Interest
- In most earnouts, the Buyer pays no interest on the deferred payments,
- which is prejudicial to the Seller
WHAT ARE SOME WAYS TO REDUCE SELLER RISK?
- The best outcome is that the Seller and Buyer agree that post
- transaction risks are negligible and agree a cash (or cash
- equivalent) deal, with no earnout or contingencies. In this
- case, there will probably be zero dependence on the Seller; difficult to achieve... but entirely possible
- Alternatively, increase the upfront portion (and limit the contingent portion) to reduce Seller risk
- Alternatively, make any deferred payments NOT contingent on Client retention to reduce Seller risk
- Alternatively, shorten the contingency period and adjust the
- percentage of price adjustment for each dollar of lost revenue to reduce Seller risk
- Alternatively, reduce the purchase price so the Seller can get better terms (more upfront, less contingency) to reduce Seller risk
ANY OTHER TIPS FOR A SELLER?
- A seller should define their priorities. What is REALLY important? The business valuation, payment terms, post transaction obligations, creating a legacy, something else?
- There may be a need to compromise... but a clear sense of the priorities helps secure the most important outcomes
- Remember, a cash deal also benefits the buyer, who can take control of the business quickly
- In many cases, earnouts are necessary to protect the buyer, specially where there is a risk of a seller competing with the firm OR there is high dependence on a few large Clients
- All owners should set out to reduce dependence on themselves. In that case, earnouts become virtually irrelevant
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.