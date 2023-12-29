As the end of another eventful year approaches, our Banking Litigation Yearbook looks back at what 2023 delivered from the perspective of in-house lawyers at financial institutions. It outlines key developments relating to the following topics: impact of sanctions on financial services disputes, class actions against banks, ESG litigation risks for banks, the so-called Quincecare duty of care, and the impact of litigation funding on claims against banks.

CLICK HERE to access the Banking Litigation Yearbook.

For those interested in developments affecting the UK disputes landscape more broadly, in our Disputes Yearbook 2023 our London disputes experts outline key developments relating to: ADR, arbitration, commercial litigation, construction disputes, corporate crime and investigations, financial services regulatory, insurance disputes, intellectual property disputes, procurement disputes, professional liability and public law.

CLICK HERE to access the Disputes Yearbook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.