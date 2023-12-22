self

We now release ongoing weekly content, and during December 2023's releases, we'll be featuring some of our most helpful episodes. We'll be back with brand new weekly content in January 2024. Merry Christmas 🎄

In this episode, family solicitor Philippa Pearson is joined by Sam Griffiths from First 4 Mortgages in Leominster, who are able to obtain mortgages for clients over 70, as well as those with IVAs. They source mortgages for residential and commercial properties. Philippa describes them as "the most creative brokers on the block!"

Visit their official website here: http://www.f4mltd.co.uk/

