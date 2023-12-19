We have just released the FESTIVE SPECIAL edition of our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guests Mark Tanner, Charlotte Benton, Scott Warin, Tom Wyer, Catherine Bagge and Janelle Chang.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:
- High Court refuses interim payment application in Russian sanctions-related litigation
- High Court finds that lender suffered no loss despite negligent valuation of security
- Privy Council considers Norwich Pharmacal and Bankers Trust disclosure orders against banks
- Company not ordered to disclose privileged documents to shareholders in context of late application in securities class action
- Trilogy of decisions shows English courts' approach to granting anti-suit injunctions in support of foreign-seated arbitrations
- High Court confirms that conscious "awareness" of a representation is an essential (and distinct) element to a claim for misrepresentation
