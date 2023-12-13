Once relegated to the fringe of the crypto/FinTech communities, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are suddenly mainstream, appearing in new and increasingly commercial use cases, such as financial services, automotive industry applications, electronic gaming, sport highlights, music albums, film, art, fashion and digital branding.

What is an NFT and how is it different from a fungible, or any other, token? How can the ownership of a tangible item be represented by an intangible token?

Does the owner of an NFT own the underlying object or asset it might represent?

Are NFTs regulated and, if so, how?

These sorts of questions are extremely important for businesses, consumers, law-makers and lawyers. In this four-part guide we consider the key legal and regulatory issues in relation to NFTs in the context of a wide range of use cases, industry sectors and jurisdictions.

Part 1

An introduction to NFTs

What is an NFT?

Is a smart contract an essential aspect of an NFT?

The legal nature of an NFT

Rights in underlying assets

Part 2

Regulatory considerations

NFT as a regulated security

AML and KYC requirements

Sanctions

Money transmitter laws

NFTs as commodities

Data privacy

Antitrust and competition law

Part 3

Transactions

Commercial and transactional considerations

What are the intellectual property rights issues?

Consumer protection laws

NFTs as collateral

NFTs and the Metaverse

Part 4 (Coming soon)

Fiscal issues, managing fraud and dispute risk, and technical considerations

Tax

Carbon footprint / ESG considerations

Fraud and other disputes

Cybersecurity

NFTs as smart contracts supported by distributed ledger technology

