The UK Government's 2023 gambling white paper, High stakes, sets out sector reforms considered to be the most comprehensive since the Gambling Act 2005. The white paper estimates that 300,000 people in Great Britain are experiencing "problem gambling" and a further 1.8 million are at "elevated levels of risk". Proposed obligations increase the Gambling Commission's regulatory powers but will take years to fully implement.

Our briefing below outlines the key regulatory changes, and provides practical guidance for UK operators facing an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Operators must embed responsible practices if they are to maintain customer trust and prosper in a rapidly shifting landscape.

